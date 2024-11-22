News & Insights

Stocks

Ermenegildo Zegna initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

November 22, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) with an Underweight rating and $7.20 price target The company is part-way through a strategic realignment across its brands, and this will cause temporary financial pressures as the required operational investments meet a “subdued” luxury environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees Zegna’s valuation as full given the near-term uncertainty.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.