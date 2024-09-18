News & Insights

Ermenegildo Zegna H1 Profit Declines; Revenue Down 2.7% Organic

September 18, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) reported first half profit of 31.3 million euros compared to 52.1 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBIT was 80.9 million euros compared to 119.9 million euros. First half revenues were 960.1 million euros, up 6.3% from last year, and down 2.7% organic.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, CEO, said: "Our first half operating results - with Adjusted EBIT Margin at 8.4% compared to 13.3%, prior year, were also affected by our decision to continue investing in key projects, some of which were concentrated in the first six months of the year. Along with these investments, we have also implemented cost controls while continuing to operate with appropriate caution."

