World Markets

Eritrean soccer players go missing in Uganda again

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Seven players from Eritrea's national soccer team have gone missing after playing at a tournament in Uganda, an official said, the second time in two months its footballers have disappeared while touring the country.

KAMPALA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Seven players from Eritrea's national soccer team have gone missing after playing at a tournament in Uganda, an official said, the second time in two months its footballers have disappeared while touring the country.

There were no more details on where they had gone. But dozens of Eritrean athletes have refused to return home or disappeared while competing abroad over the past decade, often in a bid to claim asylum.

Thousands of Eritreans flee their small Horn of Africa country every year, citing political repression and lengthy military conscription.

The seven players appeared to have got round tight security at the hotel where they were staying on Monday evening, said Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the regional soccer association CECAFA that was running the tournament.

There was no immediate comment from the Eritrean government. The rest of the team returned home after losing 3-0 to Uganda in the final of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

In October, five Eritrean players disappeared from their hotel during another CECAFA tournament in Uganda.

In 2012, 14 members of the Eritrea soccer squad disappeared, again while playing in a CECAFA tournament in Uganda.

Eritrea has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki since its independence from Ethiopia in 1993. Its population is around five million, and the United Nations estimated in late 2018 that a further 500,000 Eritreans were refugees.

(Editing by Maggie Fick and Andrew Heavens)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +254 798 985 128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular