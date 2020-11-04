Cryptocurrencies

ErisX Unit Gets CFTC ‘OK’ to Clear Fully Collateralized Swaps

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
ErisX CEO Thomas Chippas

Eris Clearing LLC, the clearing arm of Eris Exchange, has won the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s blessing to provide clearing services for fully collateralized swaps in addition to its existing business of clearing digital currency products.

Read more: ErisX Announces Launch of First US Ether Futures Contracts

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular