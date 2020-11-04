ErisX Unit Gets CFTC ‘OK’ to Clear Fully Collateralized Swaps

Eris Clearing LLC, the clearing arm of Eris Exchange, has won the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s blessing to provide clearing services for fully collateralized swaps in addition to its existing business of clearing digital currency products.

Eris Exchange, better known as ErisX, is a Chicago-based crypto futures provider that was the first to launch ether futures after receiving CFTC approval in May this year.

Also in May, the firm received a BitLicense from New York financial regulators.

Volumes on ErisX bitcoin and ether futures have remained consistently low since early this year.

