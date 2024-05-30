Erik Johnson Named New President, CEO of Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR) has shared an update.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has named Erik L. Johnson as their new President and CEO, effective May 28, 2024. With an extensive background in finance, Johnson has been acting as the company’s Principal Executive Officer since April 2023 and held significant roles at American Realty Investors, Inc., Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., and Pillar Income Asset Management, Inc. His previous experience includes a VP position at Macerich and a start at PricewaterhouseCoopers as an auditor, showcasing his deep understanding of the financial world that can captivate stock enthusiasts and casual market watchers alike.

