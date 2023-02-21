ERII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.52, changing hands as low as $21.21 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERII's low point in its 52 week range is $16.92 per share, with $26.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.31.

