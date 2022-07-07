ERII Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.92, changing hands as high as $19.93 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERII's low point in its 52 week range is $16.92 per share, with $24.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.91.

