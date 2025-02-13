Erie Indemnity Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Indemnity Company ( ERIE ) is a leading provider of management and administrative services for the Erie Insurance Exchange. With a market cap of $18.7 billion , Erie Indemnity supports a network of independent agents, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products, including auto, home, business, and life coverage. The company is known for its strong customer focus, financial stability, and commitment to service excellence, leveraging its long-standing expertise and technology-driven solutions to enhance the insurance experience for policyholders nationwide.

Shares of ERIE have underperformed over the past 52 weeks, rising 11.9% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% gain . In 2025, the stock is up 3.8%, slightly ahead of the SPX’s 3.2% YTD increase.

Looking further, ERIE has lagged behind the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 20.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Erie Indemnity's shares have underperformed the broader market and peers, weighed down by slower growth, valuation concerns, and investor reaction to its latest earnings. Following its Q3 earnings release on Oct. 31, the stock fell over 7% . The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share and $1 billion in revenue. Operating income before taxes rose $31.7 million, up 21.3% year-over-year.

ERIE is expected to release its fiscal Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 27. For fiscal 2024, which ended in December, analysts expect Erie Indemnity’s EPS to grow 33.5% to $11.39 . The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

ERIE stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall . One of 2 analysts covering the stock, one recommends a “Strong Buy,” and one suggests a “Hold” rating.

This configuration has been consistent over the past few months.

The stock is currently trading above its average price target.

