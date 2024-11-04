Erie Indemnity Q3 Earnings Top on Higher Management Fee Revenues

Erie Indemnity Company's ERIE third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line increased 21.9% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected higher management fees and increased net investment income, offset by higher expenses.

ERIE’s Q3 Details

Total revenues of $1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. The top line improved 16.4% year over year.



Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased 18.5% year over year to $769.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $773 million.



Management fee revenue - administrative services increased 6.2% year over year to $17.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $16.5 million.

Investment income increased 58.9% year over year to $19.5 million.



Commissions increased $66.3 million year over year in the third quarter, primarily attributable to growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation related to the profitability component.



Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services increased 17.1% year over year to $613 million. Cost of operations - administrative services increased 10.5% year over year to $206.8 million.



Total operating expenses increased 15.4% year over year to $819.8 million.

Financial Update of ERIE

ERIE exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $221.2 million, which increased 53.5% from the 2023-end level.



Long-term debt was $23.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, up 8.9% from the 2023-end level.



Shareholders' equity increased 17.1% from December 2023 end to $1.9 billion at third-quarter 2024 end.

Zacks Rank

ERIE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Industry Releases

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line advanced 3.8% year over year. Consolidated revenues rose 6% year over year to $5.7 billion. The figure also improved 5% on an underlying basis. The top line, however, fell short of the consensus mark by 0.2%.



Marsh & McLennan’s adjusted operating income was $1.19 billion in the third quarter, which grew 12% year over year but missed our estimate of $1.21 billion.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings of $2.26 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 13% on a year-over-year basis. Total adjusted revenues of $2.7 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. However, the top line improved 11.1% year over year.



EBITDAC grew 14.3% from the prior-year quarter to $808.8 million.



Aon plc AON reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%. The bottom line advanced 17% year over year. Total revenues of $3.72 billion improved 26% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.5%. It consisted of organic revenue growth of 7% and growth from acquisitions of 19%.



Revenues are expected to register mid-single-digit or higher organic growth for 2024 and beyond. The company expects the adjusted operating margin to expand in 2024.

