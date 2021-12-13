Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.11

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) will increase its dividend on the 20th of January to US$1.11. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.2%.

Erie Indemnity's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Erie Indemnity's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 62% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 66% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Erie Indemnity Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:ERIE Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$2.06 to US$4.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Erie Indemnity has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

We Really Like Erie Indemnity's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Erie Indemnity stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.