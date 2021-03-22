Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $224.39, changing hands as low as $220.62 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $137.10 per share, with $266.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.