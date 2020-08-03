Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Erie Indemnity Company’s ERIE second-quarter 2020 operating income of $1.57 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 6.5% year over year.



The company witnessed lower net investment income and increased operating expenses, which were offset by increased direct written premium.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues came in at $657 million, up 5.5% year over year, due to higher management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, as well as management fee revenue - administrative services and administrative services reimbursement revenues. Moreover, the top line beat the consensus estimate by 5.4%.



Net investment income decreased 8.2% year over year to $7.4 million. Income from investments before taxes increased 19.7% year over year to $11.6 million.



Total operating expenses increased 2.7% to $565.8 million, primarily due to higher policy issuance, renewal services and administrative services.



Total direct written premium of Property and Casualty group increased 0.5% to $2 billion on the back of higher premiums from homeowners, commercial multi-peril, commercial auto and all other lines of business.



Retention trends in Total personal lines contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 90.3% and that of Total commercial lines expanded 40 bps to 87.2%.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end decreased 23.5% from 2019 level to $257.7 million.



Erie Indemnity exited the second quarter with total assets worth $2.1 billion, up 3.3% from year-end 2019.



Shareholders’ equity increased 5.4% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019 to $1.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.

Zacks Rank

Erie Indemnity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players, which have reported second-quarter results so far, earnings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, First American Financial Corporation FAF and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

