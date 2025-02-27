ERIE INDEMNITY Earnings Results: $ERIE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ERIE INDEMNITY ($ERIE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.91 per share, beating estimates of $2.82 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $924,090,000, missing estimates of $943,619,340 by $-19,529,340.
ERIE INDEMNITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of ERIE INDEMNITY stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 506,922 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,968,456
- INVESCO LTD. added 204,010 shares (+64.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,099,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 169,970 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,066,733
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 77,912 shares (+111.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,117,663
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 68,542 shares (+1022.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,255,068
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 62,924 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,939,160
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 55,322 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,805,388
