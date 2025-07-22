ERIE INDEMNITY Earnings Preview: Recent $ERIE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ERIE INDEMNITY ($ERIE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,132,506,000 and earnings of $3.54 per share.
ERIE INDEMNITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of ERIE INDEMNITY stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,748,404 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $732,668,696
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 435,287 shares (+5000.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,407,017
- FMR LLC added 219,632 shares (+595.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,036,789
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC added 141,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,366,394
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 105,022 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $36,420,579
- STATE STREET CORP added 101,139 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,382,297
- NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD added 97,036 shares (+1301.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,662,935
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
