Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.04 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Erie Indemnity's shares on or after the 2nd of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.14 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Erie Indemnity has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $193.76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Erie Indemnity paid out more than half (68%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Erie Indemnity paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ERIE Historic Dividend June 28th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Erie Indemnity's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Erie Indemnity has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Erie Indemnity for the upcoming dividend? Erie Indemnity has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Erie Indemnity more closely.

Keen to explore more data on Erie Indemnity's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.