Erie Indemnity Co. - (ERIE) Declares $1.19 Dividend

Erie Indemnity Co. - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $217.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erie Indemnity Co. -. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIE is 0.13%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 18,400K shares. The put/call ratio of ERIE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4,916K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,048K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIE by 6.88% over the last quarter.

FRDAX - Franklin Rising Dividends Fund Advisor Class holds 934K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 772K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIE by 4.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 654K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIE by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Erie Indemnity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Erie Indemnity Company is the management company for the Erie Insurance Exchange. The Company is also involved in the property and casualty insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and through its management of Flagship City Insurance Company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.