Erie Indemnity Co Reveals Retreat In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $84.31 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $90.22 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $741.24 million from $687.84 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $84.31 Mln. vs. $90.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $741.24 Mln vs. $687.84 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.