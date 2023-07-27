Erie Indemnity Co Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $117.85 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $80.15 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $839.87 million from $726.14 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $117.85 Mln. vs. $80.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.25 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $839.87 Mln vs. $726.14 Mln last year.

