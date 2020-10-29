Erie Indemnity Co Reports Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $89.22 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $94.17 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $653.48 million from $638.74 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $89.22 Mln. vs. $94.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.71 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $653.48 Mln vs. $638.74 Mln last year.

