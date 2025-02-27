Erie Indemnity Co Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $152.03 million, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $110.93 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $924.09 million from $817.67 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152.03 Mln. vs. $110.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.91 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $924.09 Mln vs. $817.67 Mln last year.

