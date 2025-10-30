Erie Indemnity Co Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $182.85 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $159.83 million, or $3.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $1.066 billion from $999.89 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182.85 Mln. vs. $159.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.066 Bln vs. $999.89 Mln last year.

