Erie Indemnity Co Q2 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $80.15 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $79.03 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $726.14 million from $680.03 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $80.15 Mln. vs. $79.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $726.14 Mln vs. $680.03 Mln last year.

