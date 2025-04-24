Erie Indemnity Co Profit Rises In Q1, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $138.42 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $124.55 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $989.399 million from $880.701 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138.42 Mln. vs. $124.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue: $989.399 Mln vs. $880.701 Mln last year.

