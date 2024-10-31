Erie Indemnity Co Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $159.83 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $131.04 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $999.886 million from $858.938 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

