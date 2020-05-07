Erie Indemnity Co Earnings Fall In Q1

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $59.33 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $75.31 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $616.74 million from $594.11 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $59.33 Mln. vs. $75.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $616.74 Mln vs. $594.11 Mln last year.

