Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $174.68 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $163.90 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.060 billion from $990.43 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

