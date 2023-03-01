Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65.49 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $55.04 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $700.64 million from $635.93 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65.49 Mln. vs. $55.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $700.64 Mln vs. $635.93 Mln last year.

