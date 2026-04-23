Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $150.47 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $138.41 million, or $2.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.011 billion from $989.39 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.47 Mln. vs. $138.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.011 Bln vs. $989.39 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.