Erie Indemnity Co Announces Advance In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.22 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $89.22 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $687.84 million from $653.48 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $90.22 Mln. vs. $89.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $687.84 Mln vs. $653.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.