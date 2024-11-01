Erie Indemnity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ERIE

In trading on Friday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $416.52, changing hands as low as $411.68 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $274.59 per share, with $547 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $415.18. The ERIE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

