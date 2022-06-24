Erie Indemnity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ERIE

In trading on Friday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.42, changing hands as high as $187.73 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $158.455 per share, with $234.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.