Erie Indemnity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ERIE

In trading on Friday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $427.57, changing hands as high as $434.88 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $345.09 per share, with $547 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $429.82. The ERIE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

