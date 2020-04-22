ERIE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.64, changing hands as high as $187.78 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $130.20 per share, with $270.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.21.

