Ericsson's Stock Looks Undervalued Given Its Strong 5G Outreach

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is transforming its core Networks and Digital Services business to achieve sustainable growth. After a couple of years of turmoil, the telecom technology company returned to profitability in 2019, led by its Networks division, which continues to witness strong momentum in the commercial 5G operations. The company has nearly 78 commercial 5G agreements and 24 live 5G networks. Given Ericsson’s leadership in 5G technology and the strong growth potential for 5G operations in North America, we believe that the company’s stock is undervalued and estimate Ericsson’s valuation to be around $10, which is roughly 20% ahead of the current market price. Our price estimate takes into account the most recent earnings as well as the company’s guidance for the current fiscal year.

Fiscal Q4 2019 Earnings Recap and FY 2020 Guidance

Ericsson delivered a steady performance for its fiscal fourth quarter.

The company’s total revenue increased by 4% year-over-year, driven by a 6.7% increase in the Networks segment and a 1.2% growth in the digital services division, partially offset by a 24% decline in the Emerging and Other business.

Notably, Q4 2019 was Ericsson’s most profitable quarter in the last two years thanks to a combination of higher revenues and lower cost of sales.

Ericsson affirmed its revenue outlook for full-year 2020, expecting revenues to be in the range of SEK 230-240 billion ($24-25 billion).

However, the company expects higher operating expenses during 2020 due to investments in compliance, security, and digitalization.

Additionally, the acquisition of Kathrein is likely to weigh on the Network division’s operating margin in 2020.

(1) Networks Division Will Continue To Benefit From 5G rollout

Networks division is the company’s largest segment, with an average revenue share of 65% over the last four years.

After steeply declining in 2017, the Networks division is on a growth trajectory, supporting Ericsson’s overall growth over 2018-2019.

FY 2019 was another successful year for Networks division, with division’s revenue growing by 3% y-o-y to SEK 155 million ($16.4 billion) led by the rollout of commercial 5G operations in North America and Northeast Asia.

Moreover, Networks is Ericsson’s most profitable division, with a gross margin of nearly 41.2% in 2019. The division’s gross margin expanded by 200 basis points in 2019 as Ericsson continued to win commercial 5G contracts while also benefitting from it’s earlier contract wins.

Additionally, the acquisition of Kathrein should help the company to strengthen its antenna capabilities and improve its ability to supply integrated site solutions while also aiding the company to win more contracts in the longer term.

However, the acquisition is likely to weigh on the company’s margin in 2020 due to higher operating expenses.

(2) Profits Likely To Jump In 2020. However, restructuring is not complete.

After reporting steep losses over 2017-2018, mainly due to restructuring charges, Ericsson returned to profitability in 2019. Ericsson reported a net income of $195 million, with a net income margin of less than 1%.

Notably, though, Ericsson’s net profits were adversely affected by one-time charges of more than $1.1 billion related to DOJ and SEC settlements.

We expect Ericsson’s net income margin to expand to nearly 6.4% in 2020, mainly due to the absence of settlement charges and lower operating expenses.

That said, restructuring charges will continue to weigh on the company’s profits as Ericsson expects to incur restructuring charges of roughly 1% of sales in 2020.

Per Trefis estimates, Ericsson’s adjusted EPS for 2020 is likely to be $0.48. Taken together with a P/E multiple of 21.5x, this works to a fair value of $10 for Ericsson’s stock, which is roughly 20% ahead of the current market price.

We highlight how Ericsson’s P/E multiple has trended over the years, and compare this key metric with that for its peers Nokia and Juniper in our interactive dashboard.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.