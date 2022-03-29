Ericsson's shareholders rebuke board at AGM over handling of Iraq probe

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing more than 10% of Ericsson ERICb.ST shares voted against discharging board members of liability for the company's actions during the previous year at the group's annual general meeting on Tuesday in a rare rebuke for corporate leadership.

Under Swedish law, if board members are not discharged of their liabilities for the previous year by shareholders owning at least 10% of the stock they can be sued by the company and its investors.

Shareholders, however, approved a proposal to reappoint the CEO and the board.

Ericsson has been under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice and from shareholders for not properly disclosing that a 2019 internal investigation had found the company may have paid militant organisations in Iraq.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.