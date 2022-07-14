US Markets

Ericsson's second-quarter core profit misses estimates

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Sweden's Ericsson, under the shadow of bribery investigations, on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter core earnings but missed expectations as increased component and logistics costs hit margins.

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST, under the shadow of bribery investigations, on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter core earnings but missed expectations as increased component and logistics costs hit margins.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns ($689.28 million) from 5.8 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' mean forecast of 8.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular