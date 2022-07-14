Ericsson's second-quarter core profit misses estimates

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST, under the shadow of bribery investigations, on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter core earnings but missed expectations as increased component and logistics costs hit margins.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns ($689.28 million) from 5.8 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' mean forecast of 8.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

