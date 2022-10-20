US Markets

Ericsson's quarterly earnings miss estimates

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings that missed expectations for the second quarter in a row, as margins took a hit from higher component and logistics costs.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($633.05 million) from 8.8 billion crowns a year earlier, missing analysts' mean forecast of 8.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

