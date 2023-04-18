US Markets

Ericsson's quarterly core profit misses expectations

Credit: REUTERS/LARS HAGBERG

April 18, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details on the results

STOCKHOLM, April 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST on Tuesday reported first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations as telecom customers in high-margin countries such as the United States held back on spending on 5G equipment.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 3 billion Swedish crowns ($290.03 million) from 4.7 billion crowns a year earlier, missing analysts' mean forecast of 3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Ericsson, which announced plans to cut 8,500 employees in February, has seen overall margins erode as growth now mainly comes from fiercely price competitive markets such as India rather than high-margin markets like the U.S.

Its reported gross margin for the quarter fell to 38.6% from 42.3%.

However, net sales rose 14% to 62.6 billion crowns, beating estimates of 60.43 billion.

($1 = 10.3438 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.