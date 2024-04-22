Ericsson's (ERIC) Vonage Announces Partnership With Singtel

Ericsson’s ERIC subsidiary Vonage recently collaborated with Singtel to aid businesses across the globe to accelerate and drive digital transformation.



Vonage specializes in providing cloud communications solutions and is headquartered in New Jersey. The integration of Singapore-based Singtel’s orchestration platform, Paragon, and Vonage's API platform will provide a thriving ecosystem of communications, network and edge APIs to enterprises, telcos and developers globally. This will aid them in delivering a secure customer experience while boosting the digitalization of their business operations.



Singtel Paragon is an advanced solution that allows enterprises to safely and quickly deploy their edge computing applications and services on the telco’s infrastructure through a 5G network connection.



The collaboration will facilitate the Vonage API platform to publish Paragon APIs. This will result in customers of Vonage as well as enterprise clients of all “paragon-enabled” telco companies in leveraging primary capabilities of their networks and edge, including network slicing, connectivity management, multi-cloud management, edge computing and advanced network services.



Telecommunication companies from Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Taiwan and Indonesia, having access to the Paragon platform, are able to integrate Vonage and Paragon APIs into a globally merged telco and edge API library. These APIs are utilized by independent software vendors, enterprises and developers across the globe to provide high-speed digital services. It also facilitates scaling over hybrid networks, hybrid edge and public cloud infrastructures across numerous markets.



Enterprises can access Vonage APIs in the Paragon platform marketplace which is Singtel’s app store for multi-network, multi-cloud enterprise solutions.



Further, advanced network capabilities such as Quality on Demand, slicing and “credential-less authentication” are anticipated to be available for preview beginning in the fourth quarter of this year. These capabilities support cutting-edge solutions, optimize application performance and meet customer expectations.



Singtel is a leading provider of a robust range of services, which include mobile, broadband and TV for retail consumers and a portfolio of data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, workforce mobility solutions, analytics and cyber security capabilities for business enterprises. With over 760 million mobile customers in 21 countries and more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities, it has a presence across Asia, Australia and Africa.



Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions.



The stock has lost 4% over the past year against the industry's growth of 14.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Pinterest PINS , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.