Ericsson's Cloud Software and Services unit books $76 mln charge

Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

January 04, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Wednesday one-off charges of around 800 million Swedish crowns ($76.1 million) at its Cloud Software and Services business would weigh on fourth-quarter results.

"Following a portfolio and customer contract review, the Company has decided to exit certain subscale agreements and product offerings," it said in a statement.

($1 = 10.5121 Swedish crowns)

