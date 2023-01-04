Ericsson's Cloud Software and Services unit books $76 mln charge

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Wednesday one-off charges of around 800 million Swedish crowns ($76.1 million) at its Cloud Software and Services business would weigh on fourth-quarter results.

"Following a portfolio and customer contract review, the Company has decided to exit certain subscale agreements and product offerings," it said in a statement.

($1 = 10.5121 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

