Ericsson's $6.2 bln Vonage takeover gets U.S. clearance

COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Friday it had received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to complete its acquisition of cloud communications firm Vonage VG.O.

It had said in June, the closing of the $6.2 billion acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by the U.S. national security panel.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Essi Lehto)

