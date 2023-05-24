News & Insights

Ericsson: Nasdaq Stockholm Closes Review Of 2019 Iraq Report Disclosures

May 24, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom major LM Ericsson (ERIC) Wednesday said that Nasdaq Stockholm has concluded its review of the company's public disclosure obligations concerning its 2019 Iraq internal investigation report.

Nasdaq, while dismissing the matter, stated that it "cannot come to the conclusion that the content of the report was such that a reasonable investor would have used such information as part of his/her investment decision."

Ericsson has previously addressed Nasdaq Stockholm's review, including previous responses to the Swedish Shareholders Association.

In Stockholm, Ericsson shares were trading at 55.78 kronor, down 0.32%.

