US Markets
NTGR

Ericsson wins Greenland 5G deal

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has been contracted to build a 5G network in Greenland, initially covering three towns, local phone company Tusass said on Friday.

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST has been contracted to build a 5G network in Greenland, initially covering three towns, local phone company Tusass said on Friday.

Deploying Ericsson equipment and Netgear NTGR.O routers, Tusass will bring high-speed wireless internet to the sparsely populated island without resorting to expensive and hard-to-deploy cables, the company said.

A further 10 towns, including Greenland's capital Nuuk, are set to follow next.

Tusass said it plans to invest around 1 billion Danish crowns ($131.3 million) to secure and expand Greenland's infrastructure and improve communication.

Greenland, an island of just 56,000 people, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy.

($1 = 7.6155 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTGR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular