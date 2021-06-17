Ericsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany

STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Thursday it had won contracts from Vodafone VOD.L to supply 5G core equipment for its standalone network in the UK and 5G core network in Germany.

The Swedish company has been an existing partner of Vodafone.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.