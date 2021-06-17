US Markets
Ericsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany

Supantha Mukherjee
STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Thursday it had won contracts from Vodafone VOD.L to supply 5G core equipment for its standalone network in the UK and 5G core network in Germany.

The Swedish company has been an existing partner of Vodafone.

