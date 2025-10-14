Markets
ERIC

Ericsson, Vodafone Enter 5-yr Networks Partnership

October 14, 2025 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Vodafone (VOD, VOD.L) have announced a five-year strategic partnership to modernize Vodafone's network footprint using Ericsson's programmable network solutions across several key markets. Ericsson will be Vodafone's sole RAN vendor in Ireland, Netherlands, and Portugal, as well as a major vendor in Germany, Romania, and Egypt.

Vodafone will deploy Ericsson's state-of-the-art and Open RAN-compatible Massive MIMO radios and RAN Compute solutions, as well as 5G Advanced RAN software capabilities across their networks in these markets. The deal introduces Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform and a number of AI-powered rApps which will be deployed market-by-market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC
VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.