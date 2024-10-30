Ericsson to Upgrade MasOrange's Network System: Will the Stock Gain?

Ericsson ERIC recently entered into a multi-year partnership with MasOrange, Spain's largest communications service provider. Per the agreement, ERIC will streamline the integration of MASMOVIL and Orange Spain’s existing networks. The company’s high-performing and sustainable network solutions, including advanced Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and RAN (Radio Access Network) compute products compatible with Open RAN, will be utilized to support the unified network system. The deal also involves the deployment of 5G Massive MIMO Time Division Duplex technology, which enables higher data transmission and immensely improves 5G capabilities.



Ericsson’s leading-edge Radio System products, as well as core solutions, will play an essential role in augmenting MasOrange’s network capacity and competitiveness while ensuring cost and energy efficiency. Under this deal, Ericsson will also focus on network optimization and densification by adding more nodes and sites to enhance coverage and performance across rural and urban areas. This will allow MasOrange to effectively address the growing demand for 5G services in both rural and urban locations.



The collaboration with Ericsson will likely put MasOrange in a leading position in Open RAN Development within the European Telecommunication industry. The initiative also aligns with ERIC’s long-term vision of fostering an open and programmable network ecosystem where, through network Application Programming Interfaces, developers can easily utilize network capabilities and build advanced applications. This strategy will bolster flexibility and scalability, accelerate innovation in network operations and improve service delivery.



Ericsson is also deploying 5G Standalone (SA) across rural regions in Spain. After this project is completed, MasOrange will have access to the most extensive, high-capacity and advanced 5G SA in Europe.

Will This Venture Drive ERIC’s Share Performance?

According to Ericsson’s Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential report, the worldwide 5G consumer market is expected to be worth almost $31 trillion by 2030. 5G is poised to drive massive opportunities for communications service providers in the consumer business over the decade. Ericsson is well-positioned to capitalize on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio.

ERIC Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of Ericsson have gained 90.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 66.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.