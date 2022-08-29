Ericsson to wind down business activities in Russia over coming months

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Monday it will gradually wind down business activities in Russia over the coming months as the Swedish telecom equipment maker completes its customer obligations.

The company, which suspended its business in Russia indefinitely in April, said it has about 400 employees in Russia and it would provide financial support to affected employees.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.