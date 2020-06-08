Ericsson to take $108.8 million hit in Q2 due to asset write-down

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Ericsson's second-quarter results will take a hit of about 1 billion Swedish crowns ($108.8 million) due to write-downs of product inventory in the Chinese market, the firm said on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Ericsson's ERICb.ST second-quarter results will take a hit of about 1 billion Swedish crowns ($108.8 million) due to write-downs of product inventory in the Chinese market, the firm said on Monday.

The telecoms gear maker, which had won 5G contracts from three major operators in China, said margins in the second quarter of 2020 will be negative due to high initial costs for new products.

Ericsson also maintained its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

($1 = 9.1923 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters