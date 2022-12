STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Thursday it was committed to reaching the lower end of its long-term target of a profit (EBITA) margin of 15-18% by 2024 as it outlined strategy to investors.

