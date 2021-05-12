US Markets

Ericsson to pay 80 million euros after settling damages claim with Nokia

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Telecoms gear maker Ericsson has reached an agreement with Finland's Nokia to pay a settlement of 80 million euros ($97.0 million), it said on Wednesday.

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Telecoms gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST has reached an agreement with Finland's Nokia NOKI.ST to pay a settlement of 80 million euros ($97.0 million), it said on Wednesday.

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

"The amount reflects uncertainty, risk, expense, and potential distraction from business focus associated with a potentially lengthy and complex litigation," it said in a statement.

The Swedish company added that the remainder of the settlement amount would be made in similar installments in 2022 and 2023 respectively, impacting cash-flow.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Louise Heavens)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular